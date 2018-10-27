Man, 18, charged in attempted armed robbery of bicyclist in St. Charles

An 18-year-old man was charged Saturday following an attempted armed robbery of a bicyclist in west suburban St. Charles.

At 6:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the area of Howard Street and South 16th Street, according to St. Charles police.

The victim told police that he was riding his bicycle north on South 16th Street when a man pulled up next to him in a vehicle, showed a weapon and demanded he give him his money, police said.

The bicyclist rode off, and the vehicle eventually drove away, police said.

A few minutes later, a police sergeant located a vehicle matching a description provided by the bicyclist parked near a playground several blocks away.

The driver, Charley Soto, of St. Charles, was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of armed violence, attempted armed robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.

It was not clear what substance was found in his possession.