Man, 18, found dead with ‘signs of trauma’ in Park Forest

Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was found unresponsive with “signs of trauma” Monday afternoon in south suburban Park Forest.

Officers responded at 12:37 p.m. to a call of a “man down” near a utility easement behind the 300 block of Somonauk Street, Park Forest police said in a Facebook post.

Officers then found the unresponsive teenager, who paramedics confirmed was dead, police said. He lived in Park Forest.

Due to the apparent trauma the man suffered, police requested assistance from the South Suburban Major Times Task Force and investigators with the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services, who were called to process the crime scene.

According to police, a preliminary investigation “indicates that this was not a random crime.”

No further information was immediately made available.

Anyone with information about the man’s death should call investigators at (708) 748-1309.