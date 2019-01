Man, 18, shot in South Chicago

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Oglesby when a male shot him from an alley, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to South Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.