Man, 18, wounded in Gary drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded at 1:03 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of West 6th Avenue, according to Gary police. When they arrived, officers found the teen suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The man told investigators that he was walking with another male when someone inside a passing white vehicle fired shots that struck him in his hand and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, where his condition was stabilized.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call investigators at (219) 881-1210, (219) 881-7300 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.