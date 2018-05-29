Man, 19, charged with armed robbery at Naperville gas station

A 19-year-old man was charged Monday with an armed robbery that happened last year at a gas station in west suburban Naperville.

Robert Hill, of Carol Stream, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated robbery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 15, Hill and two accomplices walked into a Speedway gas station donning masks and struck the clerk on the head with a gun, prosecutors said. The trio stole the clerk’s iPhone and took money from the register before locking the victim in an office.

The robbers then took off, prosecutors said.

A subsequent investigation led officers to Hill, who was taken into custody Monday when he appeared at the DuPage County Courthouse on an unrelated matter, prosecutors said.

“It is alleged Mr. Hill and two other individuals entered the Speedway gas station, pistol whipped an innocent man who was just trying to make an honest living and then stole money from the business and the victim’s iPhone,” according to a statement from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin. “Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt during this traumatic event.”

Hill is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $50,000 bond, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for June 25.

An investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.