Man, 19, dies a day after being shot in Sauk Village

A 19-year-old man who was shot Friday afternoon in south suburban Sauk Village died from his wounds over a day later.

Orlando Dillard, of Merrillville, Indiana, was shot about 1 p.m. in the 21700 block of Carol Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Dillard was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Dillard died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Sauk Village police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the fatal shooting.