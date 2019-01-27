Man, 19, drives home after being shot multiple times in Riverside

A man collapsed with multiple gunshot wounds after driving home from a shooting Sunday night in west suburban Riverside.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 7:01 p.m. in the first block of Forest Avenue, according to a statement from Riverside police. No one was there, but several shell casings were scattered across the street.

Minutes later, Broadview police officers found a wounded 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of 13th Avenue, police said. He had driven to his home after being shot and had collapsed.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for surgery, police said.

Detectives investigating the shooting believe this was an “isolated incident” that poses no public danger, police said. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Riverside police at (708) 447-2127.