Man, 19, shot in Bronzeville

A 19-year-old man was shot Friday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11 a.m., the victim was shot in the hand in the 4300 block of South Drexel Boulevard when a black four-door vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Mercy Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.