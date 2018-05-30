Man, 19, shot in Humboldt Park

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded early Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Chicago | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was the second 19-year-old man to be shot on the West Side within the first hour and a half of the day.

The man was standing outside when a vehicle drove up and someone inside began firing shots, striking him in the back at 1:33 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.