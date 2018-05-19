Man, 19, shot in Logan Square

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was standing outside when a dark colored van pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him about 6:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of North St. Louis, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in both legs and taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.