Man, 19, shot to death in Cicero

A man was shot to death Friday in west suburban Cicero.

Nestor Arellano, 19, was shot in the arm at 9:03 p.m. in the 5000 block of West 32nd Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived on the same block.

Arellano died from injuries sustained in the shooting. An autopsy Saturday ruled his death a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Cicero police were not immediately available to provide details on the shooting.