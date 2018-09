Man, 19, shot to death in Markham

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in south suburban Markham.

Brandon Pugh, 19, was fatally shot at 1:14 p.m. in the 2700 block of Circle Drive, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Saturday found Pugh died of a gunshot wound to his back, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known. Markham police could not be immediately reached for more information.