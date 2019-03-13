Man, 19, shot to death in Maywood

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in west suburban Maywood.

Isiah K. Scott was involved in a fight about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Madison Street when he was shot in the back, according to Maywood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Scott, of Maywood, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead about a half hour later, authorities said.

An autopsy Wednesday found Scott died from the gunshot wound to his back and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No further information was immediately available.