Man, 19, shot Tuesday morning in Chatham

A man was shot in the foot Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the left foot about 6:52 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago Police.

He was transported to Jackson Park Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No further information was immediately available.