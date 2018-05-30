Man, 19, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 19-year-old man was wounded early Wednesday in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was standing outside when two males he didn’t know came up to him, took out two handguns and fired shots at him at 12:49 a.m. in the first block of North Francisco, according to Chicago Police.

A bullet struck the man’s arm and another grazed his shoulder, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

About an hour earlier, another man was shot in the same neighborhood.

The 33-year-old man was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain at 11:57 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron, according to police.

He was shot in both legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.