Man, 21, fatally shot in Bellwood

The intersection of 24th Avenue and Randolph Street in Bellwood | Google

A man died Monday night after being shot in west suburban Bellwood.

Solomon Russell III, 21, was shot multiple times near 24th Avenue and Randolph Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived nearby.

The time and circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available from authorities.

Russell was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday.

Bellwood police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.