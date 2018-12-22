Man, 21, shot at party in Beach Park

Police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old man that happened Friday evening at a party in north suburban Beach Park.

About 11:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a home in the 12900 block of West Wakefield Drive on reports of shots being fired, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The deputies found that several shots were fired, and that the man sustained a minor gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

A preliminary investigation by police found that the homeowner was having a party when two males who were not invited arrived. The uninvited pair were asked to leave, and they became belligerent.

The uninvited guests were escorted out, but a short time later came back and began shooting at the home, police said. One of the rounds hit the man who was injured.