Man, 22, found fatally shot inside his apartment in north suburbs

A man was discovered dead after being shot Sunday night inside his apartment in unincorporated Cook County.

About 10:10 p.m., Cook County sheriff’s officers responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment in the 3600 block of Salem Walk, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

Daniel Middaugh, who lived there, was inside and had been shot, Ansari and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene at 11 p.m.

No one is in custody. Cook County sheriff’s officers are investigating the shooting.