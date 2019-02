Man, 22, found fatally shot inside his apartment in north suburbs

A man was discovered dead after being shot Sunday night inside his apartment in unincorporated Cook County.

About 10:10 p.m., Cook County sheriff’s officers responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment in the 3600 block of Salem Walk,¬†according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

Daniel Middaugh, who lived there, was inside and had been shot, Ansari and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene at 11 p.m.

No one is in custody. Cook County sheriff’s officers are investigating the shooting.