Man, 22, shot to death in Harvey

A 22-year-old man was shot to death Sunday morning in south suburban Harvey.

Antwon Clayton Jr. was shot shortly before 9 a.m. in the 15700 block of Marshfield, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Clayton, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he suffered a gunshot wound to his body and his death was ruled a homicide.

A spokesman for Harvey police was not immediately available to provide additional information Monday.