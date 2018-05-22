Man, 23, charged after cops find child pornography at Glendale Heights home

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after officers found child pornography during a search of his home Friday morning in west suburban Crystal Lake.

Andrew E. Alexander was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, according to Crystal Lake police.

Following an investigation, officers executed a search warrant about 6:30 a.m. at Alexander’s home in the 1200 block of Fordham Drive, police said. The investigation started when he was living in the 1400 block of Alexandra Boulevard in Crystal Lake.

The charges were filed after officers uncovered child pornography while searching Alexander’s home and vehicle and looking through his electronic devices, police said.

He was being held at the McHenry County Jail on $75,000 bond, police said. His next court date was set for June 1.