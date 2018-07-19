Man, 23, fatally shot in Chicago Heights

A 23-year-old man died Wednesday morning after being shot in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Reginald Sweet, of South Holland, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of West 16th Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday ruled his death a homicide.

Chicago Heights police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the case Thursday evening.