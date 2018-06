Man, 24, wounded in shooting in Gary

A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Northwest Indiana.

Officers responded at 2:25 a.m. to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, Indiana and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to Gary police. He told investigators that he was shot in the 500 block of Buchanan Street.

A friend drove him to Methodist, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Sgt. Mario Gonzalez at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.