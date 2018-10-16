Man, 24, wounded in Skokie shooting

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Oakton Street and Kolmar Avenue and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Skokie police.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The shooter is described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 19, police said. He was seen wearing a black raincoat, black jeans, black shoes and a red knit hat.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (847) 982-5900 or text “Skokie” and your tip to 847411.