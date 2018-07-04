Man, 25, charged with aggravated DUI after fatal crash in Hoffman Estates

A 25-year-old man from Hoffman Estates has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in June that killed a 28-year-old Schaumburg man who was a passenger in his car, according to Illinois State Police.

On June 24, Kevin P. Lejman was driving a black 2003 Lexus ES300 westbound on I-90 when he stopped his vehicle in the second lane from the right near Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates, police said.

At 4:03 a.m., a 2008 Pontiac Torrent struck the Lexus from the rear, killing Brian D. Schmidt, a passenger in the backseat of Lejman’s car, police said.

Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene. Lejman was hospitalized following the crash, and a 25-year-old passenger was treated and released, police said.

Three men in the Pontiac did not require hospitalization, police said.

An investigation found that Lejman’s blood alcohol concentration was a .16 at the time of the crash.

Lejman turned himself in to Illinois State Police about 6:45 p.m. Monday and was charged with one count of felony aggravated DUI involving death, police said. He was taken to the Cook County Jail in Rolling Meadows.

On Tuesday, his bond was set at $150,000 with 10 percent to apply.He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26 at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, police said.