Man, 25, charged with exposing himself to 3 women in Naperville

A 25-year-old man was charged with exposing himself to three women as he sat in an SUV earlier this month in west suburban Naperville.

Luke J. Pigott, 25, of Naperville, was charged with a misdemeanor count of public indecency, according to Naperville police.

About 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, officers responded to the intersection of 87th Street and Keim Road after the woman saw a man masturbating inside a silver SUV, police said.

Pigott later turned himself over to police on Wednesday. His next court date in Will County in pending, police said.

No further information was immediately available.