Man, 25, pleads guilty to murder in 2015 fatal shooting outside Aurora party

A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting another man during a brawl outside a large party in Aurora in 2015.

Marquitte L. West, 25, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the slaying of 23-year-old Derrick Page in exchange for a 27-year prison sentence, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 12:45 a.m. Sept. 5, 2015, West shot Page in the head when a fight erupted outside a party in the 600 block of Lake Street, prosecutors said. Page, who lived in Plainfield, was pronounced dead the following day.

“This defendant was an uninvited guest at a party,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “His decision to shoot and kill Derrick Page was a senseless and inexplicable act of violence.”

“Derrick Page was helping a friend who was involved in a fight,” McMahon added. “Marquitte West was there to cause trouble, and needlessly and tragically ended a young man’s life.”

West, who must serve his full sentence under state law, will receive credit for the 1,203 days he has already served in jail, prosecutors said.

He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, prosecutors said.