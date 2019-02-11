Man, 25, shot to death in NW Indiana

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

The Lake County coroner’s office responded about 1 p.m. to the shooting in the 2300 block of Clark Road. Julius James IV, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

James’ death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the shooting.