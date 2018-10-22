A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in south suburban Harvey.
Michael Carney, 26, was shot about 3:35 p.m. near 147th Street and Cooper Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was struck multiple times and pronounced dead less than a half-hour later after being taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said.
A spokesman for Harvey police was not immediately available for comment.