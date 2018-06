Man, 26, shot to death in Harvey

16100 block of Center in Harvey | Google

A 26-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night in south suburban Harvey.

Brandon Green, of Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood, was shot multiple times about 7 p.m. in the 16100 block of Center Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead shortly after, officials said. An autopsy Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.