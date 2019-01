Man, 27, shot in Brainerd

A 27-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

He was on the street at 8:42 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Ada when someone in a black SUV fired at him, striking him in the right thigh, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.