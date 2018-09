Man, 30, fatally shot in Ford Heights

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in south suburban Ford Heights.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:36 a.m. to a report of a person down in the 1300 block of Seeley Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dequoan Richardson, 30, of Ford Heights, was found shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s and Cook County medical examiner’s offices said. An autopsy Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.