Man, 30, shot in ankle in Marquette Park

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3 a.m., the man was in the 2800 block of West Marquette when someone shot him in his right ankle, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.