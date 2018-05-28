Man, 30, shot to death in Country Club Hills

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Darren Wimsatt was shot multiple times at 1:48 p.m. in the 18000 block of Edwards Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wimsatt was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Country Club Hills.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Wimsatt died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Country Club Hills police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.