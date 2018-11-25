Man, 32, shot to death in Gary

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Gary, Indiana.

At 10:20 p.m., the Lake County coroner’s office responded to Methodist Hospital’s Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St. in Gary, to investigate the death of 32-year-old Patrick A. Williams.

Williams, of Gary, had been pronounced dead about 20 minutes earlier after suffering a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of West 13th Avenue, the coroner’s office said.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.