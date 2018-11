Man, 32, walks into hospital in serious condition after West Englewood shooting

A man was seriously wounded Sunday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:22 a.m., the 32-year-old walked into Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the 6800 block of South Winchester.

The man was transferred in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Officers were interviewing a person of interest.