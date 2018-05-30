Man, 33, shot in the legs in East Garfield Park

A man was shot Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 33-year-old man was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain at 11:57 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in both legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, a woman was also shot in the leg while standing outside in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old woman heard shots and felt pain about 11:05 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Aberdeen. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in good condition, police said.