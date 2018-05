Man, 37, shot in leg in Park Manor

A 37-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was shot in his left leg at 2:48 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.