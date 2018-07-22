Man, 39, shot dead in northwest Indiana

A 39-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

About 3 p.m., a death investigation team responded to the fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Noble Street in Gary, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Davita Ward, of Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene about a half hour later, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the shooting.