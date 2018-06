Man, 39, shot to death in Cicero

A man was shot to death late Saturday in west suburban Cicero.

Claudio Martinez, 39, was shot in the chest about 11:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of South 49th Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the same block.

Martinez was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Monday.

Cicero police were not immediately available for comment.