Man, 40, shot in the chest in West Pullman

A man was wounded by gunfire early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:15 a.m., the 40-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 12200 block of South State when a bullet struck him in the chest, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

It was not immediately clear who shot him. Area South detectives were investigating.