Man, 42, shot in the chest at Gurnee hotel

A man was found shot Friday night at a hotel in north suburban Gurnee.

At 7:38 p.m., the 42-year-old was discovered with a gunshot wound in his chest at Comfort Inn, 6080 Gurnee Mills Circle East, according to a statement from Gurnee police. He was “conscious and alert.”

Witnesses told officers someone shot him in the parking lot before driving away, police said.

The 42-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.