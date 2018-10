Man, 42, shot to death in Robbins

A 42-year-old Robbins man was shot to death Thursday night in the south suburb.

Eddie Appleton was shot multiple times about 9:15 p.m. in the 13400 block of Ridgeway Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead within the hour and his death was ruled a homicide.

Robbins police declined to provide additional information.