Man, 43, shot in South Chicago attempted robbery

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in an attempted robbery in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 4:40 p.m., the 43-year-old was standing in the 8100 block of South Muskegon when a male in a dark vehicle approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint, Chicago Police said.

When the robber discovered the man did not have any personal belongings, he began to shoot, police said. The 43-year-old was struck in his left calf and took himself to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

His condition had been stabilized, police said.