Man, 44, charged with burglarizing Elgin business

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged over a month after he allegedly burglarized a business in northwest suburban Elgin.

Dylan E. Draut, of Fox River Grove, was charged with a felony count of burglary, according to Elgin police.

About 10 p.m. Jan. 11, Draut forcibly broke into a business in the 900 block of Dundee Avenue and made off with cash and other property, police said. After the break-in, which was caught on video surveillance, Draut was identified as a suspect.

He was later located in Elgin and arrested on a warrant, police said.

On Feb. 15, Draut was transferred to the Kane County jail, where he remains held on $50,000 bail, police and the Kane County sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for March 1.

The burglary on Dundee was similar to others that are being investigated, police said. Anyone with information or tips should call investigators at (847) 695-4195 or text 847-411 with ELGINPD at the start of the message.