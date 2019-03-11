Our Pledge To You

03/11/2019, 04:49pm

Man, 47, shot to death in Harvey

By Sun-Times Wire
A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning in south suburban Harvey.

Jose J. Carbajal was shot in the head at 7:32 a.m. in the 400 block of West 151st Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Carbajal was pronounced dead less than a half hour later, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the block where the shooting happened.

An autopsy Monday found he died from the gunshot wound to his head, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Harvey police didn’t immediately provide information about the shooting.

Sun-Times Wire

