Man, 54, charged with fatal shooting in Zion

A 54-year-old man was charged with the fatal shooting of another man earlier this month in north suburban Zion.

Frank G. Farella, of Zion, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of 37-year-old Shane Colella, according to Zion police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

About 1:05 p.m. Sept. 5, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 19th Street and found Colella suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. By the time emergency crews responded to the scene, Colella had died.

An autopsy last week found Colella died from his wounds, authorities said. He also lived in Zion.

On Thursday, Farella was charged with Colella’s killing, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $5 million bail.

Farella was released from federal custody on March 13, police said. He is currently on parole through the U.S. Probation Office in Chicago.