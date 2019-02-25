Man, 55, found shot to death in ditch in Gary

A 55-year-old man was found shot to death Monday afternoon on the side of a road in Gary, Indiana.

At 12:22 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man down in the 2500 block of Calhoun Street, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner’s office. When officers arrived, they found Jimmy Valentine unresponsive in a ditch off the roadway.

Valentine, of Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later, authorities said.

An autopsy Monday found Valentine died from a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should contact Detective Edward Gonzalez at (219) 755-3855 or call the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.