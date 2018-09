Man, 56, shot to death in Dixmoor

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in south suburban Dixmoor.

Darrell Webb, of Harvey, was shot in his upper body about 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of W. 146th St., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Webb died from his wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Dixmoor police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.