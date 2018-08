Man, 56, shot to death in Harvey

A 56-year-old Calumet City man died Sunday night after being shot in south suburban Harvey.

Reginald Terry died at 10:44 p.m. at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey after being shot multiple times in the 100 block of East 174th Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A spokesman for police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Monday.