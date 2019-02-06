Man, 57, killed in hit-and-run crash in Stone Park

A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in west suburban Stone Park.

About 6:25 p.m., Roberto Cortez was struck by a dark blue 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 1600 block of Mannheim Road, according to Stone Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cortez was taken to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Northlake.

Police are now searching for the Jeep, which drove off after sustaining heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information should call (708) 450-3216.